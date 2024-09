Literature Project #26 Emily Dickinson 'How happy is the little Stone'

26 days into my year long daily Literature project.



How happy is the little Stone by Emily Dickinson



How happy is the little Stone

That rambles in the Road alone,

And doesn't care about Careers

And Exigencies never fears—

Whose Coat of elemental Brown

A passing Universe put on,

And independent as the Sun

Associates or glows alone,

Fulfilling absolute Decree

In casual simplicity—