Previous
Literature Project #29 Charles Dickens 'Great Expectations'. by allsop
Photo 733

Literature Project #29 Charles Dickens 'Great Expectations'.

29 days into my year long daily Literature project. Occasionally it is not easy to have "great expectations" and to hang on to hope.

"I have been bent and broken, but - I hope - into a better shape."
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
200% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Well done!
October 2nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Terrific interpretation. I guess we all hope we'll be bent into a better shape!!
October 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise