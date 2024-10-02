Sign up
Previous
Photo 733
Literature Project #29 Charles Dickens 'Great Expectations'.
29 days into my year long daily Literature project. Occasionally it is not easy to have "great expectations" and to hang on to hope.
"I have been bent and broken, but - I hope - into a better shape."
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
2
1
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
2588
photos
58
followers
82
following
Tags
portrait
,
beryl
,
literature project
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Well done!
October 2nd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Terrific interpretation. I guess we all hope we'll be bent into a better shape!!
October 2nd, 2024
