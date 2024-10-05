Literature Project #32 Anon 'Lavender's Blue'.

32 days into my year long daily Literature project. Now one from the ubiquitous Mr. or Mrs. Anon. I think most of us would know at least the first verse of this nursery rhyme which can be found in many books and online. Lavender's Blue (dilly, dilly):
Lavender's blue, dilly, dilly
Lavender's green
When l am King, dilly, dilly
You shall be Queen!
Call up your men, dilly, dilly
Set them to work
Some to the plough, dilly, dilly
And some to the pond.
Some to make hay, dilly, dilly
Some to cut corn
While you and I, dilly, dilly
Keep ourselves warm.