Literature Project #32 Anon 'Lavender's Blue'.

32 days into my year long daily Literature project. Now one from the ubiquitous Mr. or Mrs. Anon. I think most of us would know at least the first verse of this nursery rhyme which can be found in many books and online. Lavender's Blue (dilly, dilly):



Lavender's blue, dilly, dilly

Lavender's green

When l am King, dilly, dilly

You shall be Queen!



Call up your men, dilly, dilly

Set them to work

Some to the plough, dilly, dilly

And some to the pond.



Some to make hay, dilly, dilly

Some to cut corn

While you and I, dilly, dilly

Keep ourselves warm.