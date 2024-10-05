Previous
Literature Project #32 Anon 'Lavender's Blue'. by allsop
Literature Project #32 Anon 'Lavender's Blue'.

32 days into my year long daily Literature project. Now one from the ubiquitous Mr. or Mrs. Anon. I think most of us would know at least the first verse of this nursery rhyme which can be found in many books and online. Lavender's Blue (dilly, dilly):

Lavender's blue, dilly, dilly
Lavender's green
When l am King, dilly, dilly
You shall be Queen!

Call up your men, dilly, dilly
Set them to work
Some to the plough, dilly, dilly
And some to the pond.

Some to make hay, dilly, dilly
Some to cut corn
While you and I, dilly, dilly
Keep ourselves warm.
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
