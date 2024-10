Literature Project #36 Holy Bible 'Amos 7:7'

36 days into my year long daily Literature project. From The NRSV, Catholic Edition Bible:



"7 This is what he showed me: the Lord was standing beside a wall built with a plumb line, with a plumb line in his hand.

8 And the LORD said to me, “Amos, what do you see?” And I said, “A plumb line.” Then the Lord said, “See, I am setting a plumb line in the midst of my people Israel; I will never again pass them by..."