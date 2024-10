Literature Project #37 Rene Descartes 'Cogito'

37 days into my year long daily Literature project. Annie challenge me to make a photo on the theme of "the human condition" and to "interpret any way that works for you". I decided also to use it as my Literature project for today, so the quotation today is by René Descartes:



“Cogito ergo sum. (I think, therefore I am.)”