Literature Project #38 Shalom plaque 'Words from the Kaddish'

I would like to reach out to all in the Jewish community who are observing Yom Kippur which this year begins at sundown on Friday, Oct. 11 and ends at sundown on Saturday, Oct. 12. As you probably know Yom Kippur is the Day of Atonement, when Jews ask forgiveness for the wrongs they have committed over the past year. Jewish tradition believes that on this day God places a seal upon the divine decrees affecting each person for the coming year. Traditionally, Jews fast on this somber day and also refrain from other bodily pleasures. It is also, of course, the anniversary of the 1973 ‘Yom Kippur War’ and it is especially poignant this year with all that is happening at the present time in the Middle East, may peace soon come. Although not a Jew it is my habit as a disciple of Jesus the Jew to spend a The Day of Atonement in as much silence as possible and praying for the Jewish community.

Many photographers were, and are, influential photographers including Diane Arbus, Elliott Erwitt, Robert Capa, Annie Leibovitz, and the incomparable Joel Meyerowitz.

The following quotation is the final words from the Kaddish, the Jewish prayer for mourning:



"He Who makes peace in His heights

may He make peace

upon us and upon all Israel.

Now say:

Amen"

