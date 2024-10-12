Previous
Literature Project #39 Greta Garbo 'Grand Hotel' by allsop
39 days into my year long daily Literature project. (I don't know whether or not Film can be considered to be Literature but I think in some instances it is, my quotation today is from the 1932 film Grand Hotel Greta Garbo famously said:

“I just want to be alone.”
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca ace
Oh I think you can easily include film in the project. This is a striking image and I can hear her speaking that line now...
October 12th, 2024  
