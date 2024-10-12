Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 743
Literature Project #39 Greta Garbo 'Grand Hotel'
39 days into my year long daily Literature project. (I don't know whether or not Film can be considered to be Literature but I think in some instances it is, my quotation today is from the 1932 film Grand Hotel Greta Garbo famously said:
“I just want to be alone.”
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2600
photos
58
followers
82
following
203% complete
View this month »
736
737
738
739
740
741
742
743
Latest from all albums
809
737
738
739
740
741
742
743
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Kami
Camera
X70
Taken
9th October 2024 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
film
,
literature project
,
greta garbo
Casablanca
ace
Oh I think you can easily include film in the project. This is a striking image and I can hear her speaking that line now...
October 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close