Literature Project #40 W. K. Auden 'Water'

40 days into my year long daily Literature project. Without clean water life dies and oh so often we take it for granted, those of us in the more affluent countries of this world who have fish clean water coming out of our taps even buy it in bottles while others have to walk miles in the hope of finding clean water to carry back to where they live. We in the UK spend billions a year buying bottled water (I have calculated that my annual spending on this is about £420 per annum). For some it is for medical reasons, as it is for my wife because of the medication she has to take, for others it is merely a preference as it is for me! This leads me to ask myself an uncomfortable question "What would the effect be on those communities who do not have good access to clean water if I cut out my personal consumption of bottled water and donated the savings to the charity 'Water Aid'? It would probably amount to at least £365 a year—£1 day! Makes you think doesn't it.



As W. H. Auden wrote:



"Water is the soul of the Earth."

