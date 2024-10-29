Previous
Literature Project #56 Thomas Hardy 'Far from the Madding Crowd'

56 days into my year long daily Literature project. Kali challenged me to have a go at Split Toning, what fun! Fortunately my preferred processing application (Exposure X7) allowed me to experiment and, after some research on split toning, I came up with this.
It also fits nicely into my Literature project and I have chosen Thomas Hardy's wonderful description of a storm in his 'Far from the Madding Crowd'. It is in Chapter 37 that there is a magnificent storm scene, unfortunately I can't include the whole chapter so I have chosen this short passage. If you can get hold of a copy of the book do read Chapter 37.

"It was a stupefying blast, harsh and pitiless, and it fell upon their ears in a dead, flat blow, without that reverberation which lends the tones of a drum to more distant thunder. By the lustre reflected from every part of the earth and from the wide domical scoop above it, he saw that the tree was sliced down the whole length of its tall, straight stem, a huge riband of bark being apparently flung off. The other portion remained erect, and revealed the bared surface as a strip of white down the front. The lightning had struck the tree. A sulphurous smell filled the air; then all was silent, and black as a cave in Hinnom."
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

@kali66 My first attempt at Split Toning! I do rather like the effect, hope you do too. I shall certainly experiment with other photos now I have an idea how to do it. Cheers.
October 29th, 2024  
Excellent, what get-pushed is all about, running with a challenge and having fun with it
October 29th, 2024  
@kali66 Yes, I can see that I may well be using this technique some more in the future so thanks for putting me on to it.
October 29th, 2024  
