Literature Project #57 Oscar Wilde 'The Picture of Dorian Grey'

57 days into my year long daily Literature project. You may have to look closely to get the connections in this one but I do think Oscar Wilde's words still reverberate in today's consumer obsessed world in which we photographers can all so easily also be guilty collaborators.

Oscar Wilde 'The Picture of Dorian Grey:



"Nowadays people know the price of everything and the value of nothing."