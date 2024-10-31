Literature Project #58 Dipika Mukherjee 'Ode to Broken Things'

58 days into my year long daily Literature project and today we celebrate Diwali. Also known as Deepavali it is a "major religious festivals in Hinduism, Jainism, and Sikhism, lasting for five days from the 13th day of the dark half of the lunar month Ashvina to the second day of the light half of the lunar month Karttika. (The corresponding dates in the Gregorian calendar usually fall in late October and November.) The name is derived from the Sanskrit term dipavali, meaning “row of lights.” The festival generally symbolizes the victory of light over darkness." (Quoted from Encyclopedia Britannica).



‘Ode to Broken Things’ by Dipika Mukherjee:



"He didn’t want his pity. He didn’t want her to know that, more than anything else, Shanti had garlanded him with demon’s teeth.

‘Well, you should meet some of the old Bengalis soon. You’ve come at the right time…Deepavali is in a few days, and we still go to Port Dickson, you probably remember that? I can introduce you to the people who must have known your parents.’ Agni smiled expansively, ‘Everyone’s family here; it is a small community.’ "