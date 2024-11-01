Previous
Literature Project #59 W. H. Auden 'Funeral Blues' by allsop
Photo 763

Literature Project #59 W. H. Auden 'Funeral Blues'

59 days into my year long daily Literature project. Had to do it sometime! Funeral Blues by W. H. Auden.

Funeral Blues

"Stop all the clocks, cut off the telephone,
Prevent the dog from barking with a juicy bone,
Silence the pianos and with muffled drum
Bring out the coffin, let the mourners come.

Let aeroplanes circle moaning overhead
Scribbling on the sky the message 'He is Dead'.
Put crepe bows round the white necks of the public doves,
Let the traffic policemen wear black cotton gloves.

He was my North, my South, my East and West,
My working week and my Sunday rest,
My noon, my midnight, my talk, my song;
I thought that love would last forever: I was wrong.

The stars are not wanted now; put out every one,
Pack up the moon and dismantle the sun,
Pour away the ocean and sweep up the wood;
For nothing now can ever come to any good."
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
209% complete

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I do love this poem and I do love clocks!
November 4th, 2024  
