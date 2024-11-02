Sign up
Photo 764
Literature Project #60 Ogden 'The Dog'
60 days into my year long daily Literature project. The Dog by Ogden Nash:
Four short lines that celebrate a dog’s love and devotion, particularly when they’re wet.
"The truth I do not stretch or shove
When I state that the dog is full of love.
I've also found, by actual test,
A wet dog is the lovingest."
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
Tags
dog
,
the
,
ogden nash
,
literature project
Casablanca
ace
Such a lovely combination of words and image.
November 4th, 2024
