Literature Project #63 Percy Bysshe Shelley ''Oxymandias'

63 days into my year long daily Literature project. An excerpt from Shelley's 'Oxymandias' and a comment on some modern architecture.



"My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings;

Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!

Nothing beside remains. Round the decay

Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare

The lone and level sands stretch far away.”