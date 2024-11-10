Literature Project #68 Henry David Thoreau 'Walden'

68 days into my year long daily Literature project. I find walking in woodland to be both therapeutic and a spiritual experience, a connection to the "essential facts of life" as Walden puts it. So today I am posting another of my "Tree" photographs together with a quotation form Henry David Thoreau's 'Walden':



“I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived.”

