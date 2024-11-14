Literature Project #72 Andrew Ziminski 'Church Going'

72 days into my year long daily Literature project. The round bell towers, mainly found in Suffolk, are fascinating structures. I made these two photographs a number of years ago whilst on holiday in Suffolk but cannot remember exactly where or what church this is. In his splendid book Andrew Ziminski says this about these round towers:



"I've long puzzled over why the builders chose not to build square corners, and believe that it was simply regarded as good building practice since a masonry cylinder will always be stronger than a square — a fact born out by their great longevity, despite the economical nature of the materials from which they were built. It was a tradition in some parishes to tell children that these shafts were, in fact, the linings from old wells, and that Noah's flood had washed away the land around them. Tales like theses may stem from the round towers that once stood proudly on the beaches of Suffolk and Norfolk after the rest of the church had been undermined and washed away by the sea, the tower of the church of the lost town of Eccles-juxta-Mare, which disappeared in 1895, being a prime example."