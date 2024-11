Literature Project #73 Andrew Ziminski 'Church Going'

73 days into my year long daily Literature project. This is the door of St Lawrence's Church, Whitwell in Derbyshire.

Another quotation from Ziminski's 'Church Going.



"Legends about doors. One of the most common is that the flayed skins of Viking raiders are said to still cover a handful of doors in eastern England — a grim warning to deter future raiders from across the North Sea."