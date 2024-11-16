Previous
Literature Project #74 Ivan Turgenev 'Fathers and Sons' by allsop
Literature Project #74 Ivan Turgenev 'Fathers and Sons'

74 days into my year long daily Literature project. My brother asked me for some genealogy information which meant me looking stuff up in my genealogical archive and I cam across these two photos of my father and myself; they were taken when we were both about 10 years old but 40 years apart. Dad's is dated 1917 and was probably taken by a professional, mine in 1957 taken by my father.
The quotation from Turgenev's 'Fathers and Sons' seems to describe my father's character well.

"He was the soul of politeness to everyone -- to some with a hint of aversion, to others with a hint of respect."
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Strong family likeness.
Great words.
