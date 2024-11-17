Previous
Literature Project #75 Walt Whitman 'Song of Myself, 1' by allsop
Literature Project #75 Walt Whitman 'Song of Myself, 1'

75 days into my year long daily Literature project. Walt Whitman knew about nature and how much we need access to it for a healthy life, even a sprig of grass can inspire the soul.

Walt Whitman 'Song of Myself, 1'

I Celebrate myself, and sing myself,

And what I assume you shall assume,
For every atom belonging to me as good belongs to you.

I loafe and invite my soul,
I lean and loafe at my ease observing a spear of summer grass.
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Suzanne ace
I like the way you select photographic subjects to express and reflect the ideas in your literature project. This one especially apt.
November 17th, 2024  
