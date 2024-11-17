Literature Project #75 Walt Whitman 'Song of Myself, 1'

75 days into my year long daily Literature project. Walt Whitman knew about nature and how much we need access to it for a healthy life, even a sprig of grass can inspire the soul.



Walt Whitman 'Song of Myself, 1'



I Celebrate myself, and sing myself,



And what I assume you shall assume,

For every atom belonging to me as good belongs to you.



I loafe and invite my soul,

I lean and loafe at my ease observing a spear of summer grass.