Previous
Photo 779
Literature Project #75 Walt Whitman 'Song of Myself, 1'
75 days into my year long daily Literature project. Walt Whitman knew about nature and how much we need access to it for a healthy life, even a sprig of grass can inspire the soul.
Walt Whitman 'Song of Myself, 1'
I Celebrate myself, and sing myself,
And what I assume you shall assume,
For every atom belonging to me as good belongs to you.
I loafe and invite my soul,
I lean and loafe at my ease observing a spear of summer grass.
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
grass
,
still life
,
flora
,
whitman
,
literature project
Suzanne
ace
I like the way you select photographic subjects to express and reflect the ideas in your literature project. This one especially apt.
November 17th, 2024
