Literature Project #76 Anon 'Three Billy Goats Gruff'

76 days into my year long daily Literature project. Like many so-called "Fairy Tales" they can be a little scary for small children but somehow are universally popular even today.



The 'Three Billy Goats Gruff' is a Norwegian fairy tale collected by Peter Christen Asbjørnsen and Jørgen Moe in their Norske Folkeeventyr, first published between 1841 and 1844. This is the first part of the tale:



Once upon a time there were three Billy-Goats Gruff; Little Billy-Goat, Middle-Sized Billy Goat and Great Big Billy-Goat, who lived in a field in a green valley.



They loved to eat sweet grass, but sadly their field was now brown and barren because they were greedy goats and they’d eaten every last blade of grass.



But they were still hungry.



In the distance, they could see a field that was full of lush sweet scrummy grass, but alas there was only one way to get to it – over a rickety bridge over a stream.



But under the bridge lived a terrifically terrifying terrible troll called Trevor – he was always hungry too. And there was nothing he liked better than to eat a nice juicy billy-goat.



The Little Billy-Goat was the first to reach the bridge. Gingerly, he put one hoof and then another onto the bridge.



But because it was so rickety, however hard he tried, his hoof still went trip trap, trip trap on the wooden planks.



Suddenly there was a huge roar."