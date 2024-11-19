Previous
Literature Project #77 Dylan Thomas 'A Child’s Christmas in Wales' by allsop
Literature Project #77 Dylan Thomas 'A Child’s Christmas in Wales'

77 days into my year long daily Literature project, first snow since last winter. The great Welsh poet and writer Dylan Thomas certainly had a way with words! His poem 'A Child’s Christmas in Wales' is no exception with words that just roll off the tongue and take me back to those heady childhood days when in my ageing memory there was always snow at Christmas!

“It snowed last year too: I made a snowman and my brother knocked it down and I knocked my brother down and then we had tea.”

So much in this poem to love, here is a link: http://famouspoetsandpoems.com/poets/dylan_thomas/poems/11397
