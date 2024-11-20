Literature Project #78 Timothy Fry, O.S.B. 'RB 1980 Rule of St. Benedict'

78 days into my year long daily Literature project. St. Benedict insisted that the interrelationship of body, mind, and spirit together make up the whole person and that the daily pattern of life should involve time for prayer, time for study and time for manual work. All three should command respect and all three should equally become a way to God and in my photo today we see a monk with his work apron on the way to the kitchen. The quotation is from Timothy Fry, O.S.B. 'RB 1980 Rule of St. Benedict 58:17-18a'



“When he is to be received, he comes before the whole community in the oratory and promises stability, fidelity to monastic life, and obedience. This is done in the presence of God and his saints.”



Timothy Fry, O.S.B. 'RB 1980 Rule of St. Benedict 58:17-18a'