Literature Project #79 Michael Crudden 'The Homeric Hymns'

79 days into my year long daily Literature project. In Greek mythology there are only three seasons, Winter was not included, so today I am quoting from the Homeric hymn 'To Demeter' the goddess of the Harvest and Autumn. In this translation by Michael Crudden we hear from the story of Demeter the moment that she is reminded that she must spend one third of the year in Hades and that she sends the harvest and renews growth to the earth.



"And the brightly head-dressed Rhea spoke to Demeter these words: 459 ‘Come now, my child, you are called by deep-crashing, far-seeing Zeus Amongst the tribes of the gods: he promised [that he would give] [Such] honours [as you might choose] amongst the immortal gods; [And he signalled assent with a nod, that your daughter would make her home] [For one-third of the] circling [year down in the murky gloom,] [But would pass two-thirds by you and the rest of] the deathless gods. [So did he say it would be,] and nodded his head in assent. [Come then,] my [daughter,] obey, and don’t so [implacably rage] At Kronos’ black-clouded son; [instead, without delay,] Make grow for humans [the harvest] that bears the nurture of life.’ 469 [In this way she spoke;] and fair-crowned Demeter did [not] disobey, But sent up from the clod-rich ploughland the harvest without delay, And all broad earth was burdened with leaves and blossoms’ weight."