Photo 784
Literature Project #80 Colin Dexter 'The Silent World of Nicholas Quinn'
80 days into my year long daily Literature project. Colin Dexter's 'Inspector Morse' books are classics of the detective fiction genre, 'The Silent World of Nicholas Quinn' is the third in the series.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
hearing aids
deafness
literature project
colin dexter
Casablanca
Love the book and these look rather like my own hearing aids, though mine are ancient Siemens not Phonak. Good image to go with the book and I like the way you have it in the corner with all that lovely dark negative space.
November 22nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
A great interpretation of the silent world.
November 22nd, 2024
