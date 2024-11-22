Literature Project #80 Colin Dexter 'The Silent World of Nicholas Quinn'

Previous
80 days into my year long daily Literature project. Colin Dexter's 'Inspector Morse' books are classics of the detective fiction genre, 'The Silent World of Nicholas Quinn' is the third in the series.
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca ace
Love the book and these look rather like my own hearing aids, though mine are ancient Siemens not Phonak. Good image to go with the book and I like the way you have it in the corner with all that lovely dark negative space.
November 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great interpretation of the silent world.
November 22nd, 2024  
