Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 785
Literature Project #81 Bob Marley
81 days into my year long daily Literature project. I have spent ages trying to find from what song of Bob Marley's that my quote for today comes without success, if anyone knows I would love to know.
"Don't Gain The World & Lose Your Soul, Wisdom Is Better Than Silver Or Gold."
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2659
photos
59
followers
84
following
215% complete
View this month »
778
779
780
781
782
783
784
785
Latest from all albums
779
822
780
781
782
783
784
785
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Kami
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th November 2024 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
leaf
,
bob marley
,
literature project
Pat
It comes from Zion Train.
Love the bright leaf against the snow.
November 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Love the bright leaf against the snow.