Literature Project #81 Bob Marley by allsop
Literature Project #81 Bob Marley

81 days into my year long daily Literature project. I have spent ages trying to find from what song of Bob Marley's that my quote for today comes without success, if anyone knows I would love to know.

"Don't Gain The World & Lose Your Soul, Wisdom Is Better Than Silver Or Gold."
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Pat
It comes from Zion Train.
Love the bright leaf against the snow.
November 23rd, 2024  
