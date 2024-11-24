Literature Project #82 Oscar Wilde 'The Ballad of Reading Gaol'

82 days into my year long daily Literature project. Oscar Wilde's 'The Ballad of Reading Gaol' is a poetic masterpiece of English Literature. It always saddens me when I see trees marked to be felled although I know for proper forest management it is sometimes necessary. 'The Ballad of Reading Gaol' witnesses to the preciousness of all life:



"For oak and elm have pleasant leaves

That in the spring-time shoot:

But grim to see is the gallows-tree,

With its alder-bitten root,

And, green or dry, a man must die

Before it bears its fruit!"