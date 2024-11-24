Previous
Literature Project #82 Oscar Wilde 'The Ballad of Reading Gaol' by allsop
Photo 786

Literature Project #82 Oscar Wilde 'The Ballad of Reading Gaol'

82 days into my year long daily Literature project. Oscar Wilde's 'The Ballad of Reading Gaol' is a poetic masterpiece of English Literature. It always saddens me when I see trees marked to be felled although I know for proper forest management it is sometimes necessary. 'The Ballad of Reading Gaol' witnesses to the preciousness of all life:

"For oak and elm have pleasant leaves
That in the spring-time shoot:
But grim to see is the gallows-tree,
With its alder-bitten root,
And, green or dry, a man must die
Before it bears its fruit!"
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
