Literature Project #83 Ian Fleming 'Casino Royale'

83 days into my year long daily Literature project. 'Casino Royale' was Ian Fleming's first novel and first James Bond book, there is an inscribed 1st. Edition listed on Abebooks for &125,000...I don't think I will be getting it for Christmas! Often misquoted as "My name's Bond – James Bond." it is actually:



"Mine’s Bond – James Bond."