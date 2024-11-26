Literature Project #84 Thomas Hardy 'Under the Greenwood Tree'

84 days into my year long daily Literature project. 'Under the Greenwood Tree' is one of Thomas Hardy's wonderful series of novels that are known as his "Wessex Novels". 'Wessex' is the name of one of the ancient Saxon kingdoms of England. The area covers mainly the South and West of the country.



Whenever I walk in woods such as in my photo of today I can't help thinking of Hardy's book and especially these opening words of the novel.



"To dwellers in a wood almost every species of tree has its voice as well as its feature. At the passing of the breeze the fir-trees sob and moan no less distinctly than they rock; the holly whistles as it battles with itself; the ash hisses amid its quiverings; the beech rustles while its flat boughs rise and fall. And winter, which modifies the note of such trees as shed their leaves, does not destroy its individuality."