Literature Project #85 Oliver Green 'Trams and Trolley Buses'

85 days into my year long daily Literature project. The development of Trams is an interesting subject and it is good to see that the once died out provision of trams in England is experiencing something of a renaissance, indeed a number of British cities have built modern tram systems which are well used. If you are ever in the county of Derbyshire a visit to the Rich Tram Museum is a great day out. My photograph is one of the many trams they have there.

Oliver Green in his book 'Trams and Trolley Buses' charts the development of trams from which this quotation is taken:



"In the early 1880s the future route of tram mechanisation remained uncertain, but it seemed possible that harnessing the power of electricity for transport was a more likely way forward for the urban street railway than using steam. The German electrical engineer Werner von Siemens demonstrated the world’s first miniature electric railway to visitors attending a Berlin Trade Exhibition in 1879. By May 1881 his Siemens & Halske company had graduated to equipping a full-size horse tramcar with an electric motor powered directly through the rails, and was offering the first public service on an experimental line in Lichterfelde, near Berlin."



Green, Oliver. Trams and Trolleybuses (Shire Library Book 842, Kindle edition).