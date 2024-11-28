Literature Project #86 J. K. Rowling 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets'

86 days into my year long daily Literature project. When I was a young boy there was an alley near me which was known locally as "Cut-throat Alley" we boys thought ourselves very brave to go down it during the day, but none of us would have had the courage to venture into it after dark! This alleyway near me can also be a spooky place at night.



Knockturn Alley is a shopping area off Diagon Alley in London. It is filled with shops devoted to the Dark Arts, including Borgin and Burkes, which specialises in objects that have curious and strong magical properties. Usually, unusual and dangerous people walk around there.



Knockturn Alley first appeared in 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' in the quotation Hagrid is warning Harry about the dangers of the area.



"Skulkin' around Knockturn Alley, I dunno — dodgy place, Harry — don' want no one ter see yeh down there —"