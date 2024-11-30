Literature Project #88 Lord Byron 'Song For The Luddites'

88 days into my year long daily Literature project. “Luddite” is now a blanket term used to describe people who dislike new technology, but its origins date back to an early 19th-century labour movement that protested against the ways that mechanized manufacturers and their unskilled labourers undermined the skilled craftsmen of the day by smashing textile apparatus in 1779.



The mobile phone does not, as far as I know, threaten jobs but research is showing that it is detrimental in a number of ways including mental health, education of young people and social skills to such an extent that many schools have banned them and Australia is in the process of passing legislation to ban under 16 years old from social media much of which accounts for how much social media is accessed by young people.



Lord Byron supported the Luddites and his 'Song For The Luddites' was his way of showing his support.



"As the Liberty lads o’er the sea

Bought their freedom, and cheaply, with blood,

So we, boys, we

Will die fighting, or live free,

And down with all kings but King Ludd!



When the web that we weave is complete,

And the shuttle exchanged for the sword,

We will fling the winding sheet

O’er the despot at our feet,

And dye it deep in the gore he has pour’d.



Though black as his heart its hue,

Since his veins are corrupted to mud,

Yet this is the dew

Which the tree shall renew

Of Liberty, planted by Ludd!"