Photo 794
Literature Project #90 Holy Bible N.I.V 'Psalm 42'
90 days into my year long daily Literature project. Psalm 42 is a song of longing and is many people's favourite, my quotation is from the New International Version.
"As the deer pants for streams of water,
so my soul pants for you, my God.
2 My soul thirsts for God, for the living God.
When can I go and meet with God?"
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
December 2nd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
One of my favourite Psalms. Lovely image
December 2nd, 2024
