Literature Project #90 Holy Bible N.I.V 'Psalm 42' by allsop
Literature Project #90 Holy Bible N.I.V 'Psalm 42'

90 days into my year long daily Literature project. Psalm 42 is a song of longing and is many people's favourite, my quotation is from the New International Version.

"As the deer pants for streams of water,
so my soul pants for you, my God.
2 My soul thirsts for God, for the living God.
When can I go and meet with God?"
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Wonderful!
Wonderful!
December 2nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
One of my favourite Psalms. Lovely image
December 2nd, 2024  
