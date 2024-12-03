Literature Project #91 Carol E Chambers 'Lady Casablanca'

91 days into my year long daily Literature project. My photograph today is of an advertising poster for Sobranie cigarettes which my mother used to smoke as a special treat, very hard to get hold of nowadays. The quotation is from the opening of a delightful mini novel by the first time author Carol E Chambers' 'Lady Casablanca' which I thoroughly enjoyed especially the revealing twist in the tail.



"Deftly flicking the ash from the pastel Sobranie cigarette dangling elegantly from her lips, Lady Casablanca raised one eyebrow and wondered if anyone else had noticed the body on the rug. That he was dead was beyond question. The glazed eyes, the pallor of the skin and most of all the dagger sticking out of his chest gave the clue as to his current inability to breathe.

It really was terribly inconvenient."