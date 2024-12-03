Previous
Literature Project #91 Carol E Chambers 'Lady Casablanca' by allsop
Photo 795

Literature Project #91 Carol E Chambers 'Lady Casablanca'

91 days into my year long daily Literature project. My photograph today is of an advertising poster for Sobranie cigarettes which my mother used to smoke as a special treat, very hard to get hold of nowadays. The quotation is from the opening of a delightful mini novel by the first time author Carol E Chambers' 'Lady Casablanca' which I thoroughly enjoyed especially the revealing twist in the tail.

"Deftly flicking the ash from the pastel Sobranie cigarette dangling elegantly from her lips, Lady Casablanca raised one eyebrow and wondered if anyone else had noticed the body on the rug. That he was dead was beyond question. The glazed eyes, the pallor of the skin and most of all the dagger sticking out of his chest gave the clue as to his current inability to breathe.
It really was terribly inconvenient."
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
217% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact