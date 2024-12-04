Previous
Literature Project #92 Carol E Chambers 'Lady Casablanca' by allsop
92 days into my year long daily Literature project. Another from Carol E Chambers' 'Lady Casablanca'.

"The Lady ignored the teapot sitting on the kitchen table and headed straight to the ice bucket where she happily found a fresh bottle of champagne. She looked around but could not discover the whereabouts of champagne glasses, so she opened the bottle and drank straight from it. After a few good glugs, she sighed and said
"there really is nothing better than champagne for breakfast, is there? Wakes up both the body and the brainwash a tickle and a smile."
Deidre simply could not find the words for this."
