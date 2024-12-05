Previous
Literature Project #93 Andrew Ziminski 'Church Going' by allsop
Photo 797

Literature Project #93 Andrew Ziminski 'Church Going'

93 days into my year long daily Literature project. Stained Glass is such a feature of our churches, abbeys and cathedrals that it is easy to pass over a beautiful window without given it much consideration, today's photograph is of an incredible window in Tewkesbury Abbey. My quotation is from Andrew Ziminski's 'Church Going' and heads the section about windows and the use of glass in our ancient places of worship.

" 'Windows' — the word deriving from the Old Norse vindauga, meaning 'wind eye, — came to be filled with coloured glass, painted with decorative motifs and devotional images from there 12th. Century onwards."
