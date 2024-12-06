Previous
Literature Project #94 Carol E Chambers 'Lady Casablanca' by allsop
Photo 798

Literature Project #94 Carol E Chambers 'Lady Casablanca'

94 days into my year long daily Literature project. Another from Carol E Chambers' 'Lady Casablanca':

"“Norbert, the undertaker, was used to unsociable hours as people tended to die and need removing at very silly hours of the clock indeed. The dead were no respecter of his teatime nor his sleep. So he had reluctantly left half his dinner on the plate, loaded up a basic coffin on to his horse and cart and headed off up to Merrydance Manor to do his duty for the murder victim.”
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
218% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact