Literature Project #94 Carol E Chambers 'Lady Casablanca'

94 days into my year long daily Literature project. Another from Carol E Chambers' 'Lady Casablanca':



"“Norbert, the undertaker, was used to unsociable hours as people tended to die and need removing at very silly hours of the clock indeed. The dead were no respecter of his teatime nor his sleep. So he had reluctantly left half his dinner on the plate, loaded up a basic coffin on to his horse and cart and headed off up to Merrydance Manor to do his duty for the murder victim.”