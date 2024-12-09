Literature Project #97 atolyestone.com 'history-of-mens-jewelery'

97 days into my year long daily Literature project. The result of Beryl's beading of yesterday. My quotation today is from a website:



"Every one must have observed men's jewelry in cave sculptures, books, paintings, and archaeological finds. After collecting all the data, the role of jewelry and accessories in men was quite evident.



Naturally, men loved wearing ornaments as they looked rich and defined their social status. For example, it gave an idea of clans, regions, and classes. The jewelry for rulers and priests differed from warriors and other classes of men.



For priests and shamans, accessories worn near the neck, hands, and head had a religious significance. As a result, valuable metals, gemstones, and other materials become a symbol of class. This trend is in practice with all kinds of men's fashion jewelry, including both precious and normal jewelry."