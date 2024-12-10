Previous
Literature Project #98 Clement Clarke Moore ''Twas the Night Before Christmas' by allsop
Photo 802

Literature Project #98 Clement Clarke Moore ''Twas the Night Before Christmas'

98 days into my year long daily Literature project. Clement Clarke Moore's poem has become popular and it has the additional merit IMHO of being preferable to the ubiquitous seasonal song about a flying snowman! Here is the first verse:

" 'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house
Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse;
The stockings were hung by the chimney with care,
In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there;"
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
219% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
Andrew. Thank you for the challenge. For yours, could you choose something from a favorite children’s book from your childhood for your literature project?
December 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact