Literature Project #98 Clement Clarke Moore ''Twas the Night Before Christmas'

98 days into my year long daily Literature project. Clement Clarke Moore's poem has become popular and it has the additional merit IMHO of being preferable to the ubiquitous seasonal song about a flying snowman! Here is the first verse:



" 'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house

Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse;

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care,

In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there;"