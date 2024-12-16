Literature Project #104 Dylan Thomas 'And death shall have no dominion'

104 days into my year long daily Literature project. The poetry of Dylan Thomas is well worth exploring, in this early poem he expresses belief that is both comforting and full of hope, indeed love does not disappear with death but endures forever. My quotation is from the first verse of 'And death shall have no dominion' but the whole poem is worth looking up if you have time.



"Though lovers be lost love shall not;

And death shall have no dominion."