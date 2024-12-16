Previous
Literature Project #104 Dylan Thomas 'And death shall have no dominion' by allsop
Literature Project #104 Dylan Thomas 'And death shall have no dominion'

104 days into my year long daily Literature project. The poetry of Dylan Thomas is well worth exploring, in this early poem he expresses belief that is both comforting and full of hope, indeed love does not disappear with death but endures forever. My quotation is from the first verse of 'And death shall have no dominion' but the whole poem is worth looking up if you have time.

"Though lovers be lost love shall not;
And death shall have no dominion."
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
