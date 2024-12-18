Literature Project #106 Leonora Carrington 'The Skeleton’s Holiday'

106 days into my year long daily Literature project. Had to attend a hospital outpatient's clinic today for an hearing aid service and this was at the entrance to another one of the clinics, I really do think that medics have a different sense of human than the rest if humanity, but then as was one of them I also see the funny side of this! My quotation is from

Leonora Carrington's 'The Skeleton’s Holiday'.



"The skeleton was as happy as a madman whose straitjacket had been taken off."