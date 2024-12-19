Literature Project #107 Frank Zollner 'Leonardo da Vinci 1452—1519 The Complete Paintings and Drawings'

107 days into my year long daily Literature project. I have treated myself to a Christmas present by buying nFrank Zollner's 'Leonardo da Vinci 1452—1519 The Complete Paintings and Drawings' published by Taschen. It is a book that has been on my "Wish List" for some time and I am not disappointed, it is magnificent. Today's photograph is of the book's picture of St. John the Baptist. The quotation is also recorded in the book and is by Georgio Vasari, 1568 and is I think pertinent to us as photographers:



“In painting he brought to the technique of colouring in oils a way of darkening the shadows which has enabled modern painters to give great vigour and relief to their figures”