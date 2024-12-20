Previous
Literature Project #108 Frank Zollner 'Leonardo da Vinci 1452—1519 The Complete Paintings and Drawings' by allsop
Photo 812

Literature Project #108 Frank Zollner 'Leonardo da Vinci 1452—1519 The Complete Paintings and Drawings'

108 days into my year long daily Literature project. Detail from Leonardo's painting of St. John the Baptist. Simply stunning. Frank Zollner writes this in his commentary on this painting:

“The very careful application of the paint, often in transparent layers, has also produced the sfumato effect for which Leonardo became famous.”
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
222% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact