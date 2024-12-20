Literature Project #108 Frank Zollner 'Leonardo da Vinci 1452—1519 The Complete Paintings and Drawings'

108 days into my year long daily Literature project. Detail from Leonardo's painting of St. John the Baptist. Simply stunning. Frank Zollner writes this in his commentary on this painting:



“The very careful application of the paint, often in transparent layers, has also produced the sfumato effect for which Leonardo became famous.”

