Literature Project #109 Justin Lovell Old Parish Life, a Guide for the Curious’ by allsop
Photo 813

Literature Project #109 Justin Lovell Old Parish Life, a Guide for the Curious’

109 days into my year long daily Literature project. My photo bears the caption "Shepherds shield their eyes against the angel’s brightness, by Simon Bening. From a Book of Hours, c. 1530" which is an illustration in Justin Lovell's book Old Parish Life, a Guide for the Curious’ which is full of fascinating facts about church life in olden times including the quotation below.

Sometimes we are under the illusion that Christmas plays are a relatively modern innovation but they have a long history and apparently were quite important to our forbears for whom Christmas was an important relief from the day to day business of medieval life. In the Churchwarden’s Accounts of St. John the Baptist, Peterborough dated 1479 there appears this reference to Christmas plays in the church:

“To the players that playd in the church at Cristemesse…20d.”

20d. (or £1) was not an insignificant amount, amounting to about £692 in today’s values!




Andrew-Bede Allsop

Casablanca
"A guide for the curious".....how utterly wonderful. Theatre in churches was a marvellous way of teaching people who could not read nor understand Latin. Very old tradition too. Love your info there and wow, what riches!
December 21st, 2024  
