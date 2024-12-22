Previous
Literature Project #110 Confucius 'The Analects'
Literature Project #110 Confucius 'The Analects'

110 days into my year long daily Literature project. Chinese philosopher Confucius, originally Kong Fuzi and born circa 551 BC, promoted a system of social and political ethics, emphasizing order, moderation, and reciprocity between superiors and subordinates; after his death in 479 BC, disciples compiled the Analects, which contains a collection of his sayings and dialogues. I rather like this quotation as it certainly is my experience:

“The gem cannot be polished without friction, nor man perfected without trials.”
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Casablanca ace
Excellent quotation and great image to go with it.
December 22nd, 2024  
