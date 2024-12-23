Literature Project #111 James Montgomery 'Carols'

111 days into my year long daily Literature project. The well known Christmas carol "Angels from the Realms of Glory"was written by Scottish poet and hymnwriter James Montgomery as a loose translation of the old French hymn Les Anges dans nos campagnes. According to Wikipedia "It was first printed in the Sheffield Iris on Christmas Eve 1816, though it only began to be sung in churches after its 1825 reprinting in the Montgomery collection The Christian Psalmist and in the Religious Tract Society's The Christmas Box or New Year's Gift." Here is a link to it being sung and the first verse plus refrain:"Angels, from the realms of glory, Wing your flight o'er all the earth; Ye who sang creation's story, Now proclaim Messiah's birthRefrain: Come and worship, Come and worship Worship Christ, the newborn King."