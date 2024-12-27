Previous
Literature Project #115 Mohr & Fulling 'Sacred Spaces The Holy Sites of Buddhism' by allsop
Literature Project #115 Mohr & Fulling 'Sacred Spaces The Holy Sites of Buddhism'

115 days into my year long daily Literature project. One of the gifts I received this Christmas was this splendid book by Oliver Furlong and the photographer Christopher Mohr. Oliver Fulling writes in the Forward my quotation for today which as a photographer I think is inspiring:

“Images are the language of the imagination and are able to move the hearts of viewers and enlighten their minds. Buddha had a disciple names Maudgalyayana who possessed the special gift of being able to translate the teachings into vivid imagery. Thus Buddha entrusted him with the task of putting core elements of Buddhism into a pictorial form.”
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Susan Wakely ace
A great Forward and cover picture.
December 27th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Sounds like an interesting piece of photographic history.
December 27th, 2024  
