Photo 821
Literature Project #117 Nora Roberts 'The Search
117 days into my year long daily Literature project.
“Everything I know, I learned from dogs.”
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
0
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
2703
photos
58
followers
85
following
226% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Album
Kami
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
29th December 2024 4:46pm
Tags
literature project
,
nora roberts portrait dog
