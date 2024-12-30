Previous
Literature Project #118 Shakespeare 'Sonnet LIV by allsop
Photo 822

Literature Project #118 Shakespeare 'Sonnet LIV

118 days into my year long daily Literature project.

"Sonnet LIV
O! how much more doth beauty beauteous seem
  By that sweet ornament which truth doth give.
  The rose looks fair, but fairer we it deem
  For that sweet odour, which doth in it live.
  The canker blooms have full as deep a dye
  As the perfumed tincture of the roses.
  Hang on such thorns, and play as wantonly
  When summer's breath their masked buds discloses:
  But, for their virtue only is their show,
  They live unwoo'd, and unrespected fade;
  Die to themselves. Sweet roses do not so;
  Of their sweet deaths, are sweetest odours made:
    And so of you, beauteous and lovely youth,
    When that shall vade, by verse distills your truth."

30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

