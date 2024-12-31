Literature Project #119 Elizabeth von Arnim 'Elizabeth and Her German Garden'

119 days into my year long daily Literature project.



“I love tulips better than any other spring flower; they are the embodiment of alert cheerfulness and tidy grace, and next to a hyacinth look like a wholesome, freshly tubbed young girl beside a stout lady whose every movement weighs down the air with patchouli. Their faint, delicate scent is refinement itself; and is there anything in the world more charming than the sprightly way they hold up their little faces to the sun. I have heard them called bold and flaunting, but to me they seem modest grace itself, only always on the alert to enjoy life as much as they can and not be afraid of looking the sun or anything else above them in the face.”

― Elizabeth von Arnim, Elizabeth and Her German Garden