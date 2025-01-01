Previous
Literature Project #120 E.M. 'Forster, Howards End' by allsop
Photo 824

Literature Project #120 E.M. 'Forster, Howards End'

120 days into my year long daily Literature project.

“Tulips were a tray of jewels.”
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
